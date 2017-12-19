Twitter Ridicules Disney’s New Robot Of Donald Trump

An animatronic version of Donald Trump created for a Disney attraction has been mocked on social media.

The robot is part of the Hall of Presidents attraction at the Magic Kingdom park at Disney World resort in Florida.

The 25-minute show features figures of several past presidents, including Abraham Lincoln, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

Trump recorded his message for the attraction, as have each sitting president since the early 1990s.

The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it pic.twitter.com/vJTMnZPak8 — maple cocaine (@historyinflicks) December 19, 2017

In it, his says: “From the beginning, America has been a nation defined by its people.

“At our founding, it was the American people who rose up to defend our freedoms and win our Independence."

But, after a video of the attraction’s latest addition was released, Twitter was sent into meltdown as users questioned the robot’s realism.

Why did they add Mrs. Doubtfire to the Hall of Presidents? pic.twitter.com/P6hsCJ8XrZ — Jake Fogelnest (@jakefogelnest) December 19, 2017

One user quipped: “The more I see of Disney's 'Hall of Presidents' Trump, the more I'm convinced they made a Hillary one first and had to redo it”.

Another wrote: “Why did they add Mrs. Doubtfire to the Hall of Presidents?”

While a third added: “This looks like Jon Voight playing Donald Trump in The Hall of Presidents display.”

Watch above and see what you think.