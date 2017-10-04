RAF Scrambled To Divert RyanAir Flight After Hoax Security Alert

This is the moment a Ryanair flight from Lithuania was escorted to Stansted Airport by RAF jets.

The plane, which was heading to Luton airport, was intercepted by two typhoons just before 9am landed safely at Stansted.

Ryanair says Lithuanian authorities had received a suspected hoax security alert.

RAF Typhoon scrambled to escort RyanAir plane. Picture: Andy Longhurst

A sonic boom echoed across the Suffolk skyline when the jets were scrambled, Suffolk Police confirmed.

An RAF spokesman said: "The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this morning from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft.

"The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport. The Typhoon aircraft were authorised to transit at supersonic speed for operational reasons; any inconvenience caused to local residents is regretted."

Armed police escort people off the plane. Picture: Twitter/JZ

A Ryanair spokesman said: "This flight from Kaunas to London Luton diverted to London Stansted in line with procedures after Lithuanian authorities received a suspected hoax security alert.

"The aircraft landed normally at Stansted and customers will be transferred to Luton by coach when cleared to do so."