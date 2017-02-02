February Tube Strike: What You Need To Know

Got questions about the next Tube strike? Here’s what you need to know.

Significant disruption is expected across most central London stations between 8pm on Sunday (5) and 11am on Wednesday (8).

In an unprecedented move, Transport for London (TfL) have released a map outlining, in grey, the central London stations set to be affected.

There will be a break, where stations will re-open between 10am on Monday and 10 am on Tuesday.

RMT have said that the strike will then continue from 10am on Tuesday until 1am on Wednesday morning.

But TfL have said that if the strike goes ahead, disruptions will ensue until 11am on Wednesday.

How else can I get around?

Driving

Roads are expected to be busier than usual, so allow extra time for your journey, and TfL recommends only driving in central London if it is essential. Expected disruptions can be found here.

Buses

As with all public transport on the day, TfL has advised passengers to allow extra time for their journey as buses are expected to be busier than usual. To find your best bus route click here.

Other things to bear in mind

National Rail services are also expected to be extra busy.

Why is the strike happening?

There is a long-running dispute with the RMT and TSSA unions over what they say are safety issues. There were about 900 jobs cuts alongside the closure of ticket offices under Boris Johnson’s regime as Mayor.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: “RMT will not stand by while safety is compromised on London Underground off the back of cash-led cuts to staffing levels that the union has warned would have a serious, lasting and corrosive impact for staff and passengers alike. That is why our members are taking this further action.

“RMT members on the London Underground stations see day in and day out the toxic impact of the job cuts programme and they are reporting back that it is horrific.”

Where can I get up-to-date information?

The latest travel and traffic news can be found here.

Follow @TfLTravelAlerts on Twitter and check here for further updates.