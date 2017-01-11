Barack Obama's Tribute To His Wife Michelle Is Beautiful

Barack Obama paid a touching tribute to his wife and "best friend" Michelle in his final speech as President of the US.

Obama's Touching Tribute To 'Best Friend' Michelle 00:48

The outgoing President was dewy-eyed as he made his emotional farewell after eight years at the White House.

And it was his words to Michelle which proved most powerful.

He said: "You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and with good humour.

"You mad the White House a place that belongs to everybody and a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.

"So, you have made me proud and you have made the country proud"

Twitter reacted with love to the statement:

Michelle Obama just mouthed "I love you" to Barack Obama and I'm OUT #ObamaFarewell — Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) January 11, 2017