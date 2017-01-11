Barack Obama's Tribute To His Wife Michelle Is Beautiful

11 January 2017, 12:12

Barack Michelle Obama

Barack Obama paid a touching tribute to his wife and "best friend" Michelle in his final speech as President of the US.

Obama's Touching Tribute To 'Best Friend' Michelle

00:48

The outgoing President was dewy-eyed as he made his emotional farewell after eight years at the White House.

And it was his words to Michelle which proved most powerful.

He said: "You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and with good humour.

"You mad the White House a place that belongs to everybody and a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model.

"So, you have made me proud and you have made the country proud"

Twitter reacted with love to the statement:

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

Nigel Farage LBC hand up

"It Beggars Belief": Ukrainian Caller Lays Into Farage Over Russia Backing
Gina Miller LBC Studio

Leave Voter Aims Personal Pot-Shot At "Not British" Gina Miller. It Backfires

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

US Election

US Election

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS