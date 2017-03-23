MP James Cleverly's Emotional Tribute To Former Comrade PC Keith Palmer

In this moving clip from the Commons, MP James Cleverly pays an emotional tribute to his former comrade PC Keith Palmer, who died in the Westminster attack.

Conservative MP Keith Palmer today (Thursday) paid tribute to his former comrade PC Keith Palmer, who died in the Westminster terror attack yesterday. 

He said: "Whilst our hearts go to all those people who were wounded and murdered yesterday, and to all the people who sought to help them, with your indulgence sir, I'd like to turn for just a moment to PC Keith Palmer, who I first met 25 years ago as Gunner Keith Palmer, at headquarters battery 100th Regiment, Royal Artillery.  

"He was a strong, professional, public servant. And it was a delight to meet him here again only a few months after being elected. Would my right honourable friend, the Prime Minister, in recognition of the work that he did, and the other police officers, and public servants here in the house do, consider recognising his gallantry and sacrifice, formally, with a posthumous recognition."

