Armed Robbery Goes Wrong When Gang Fail To Saw Into Cash Machine

Masked armed robbers held up a supermarket with a handgun, sledgehammer, hockey stick and stihl saw.

Officers have released CCTV images after a robbery at a supermarket in Oldham.

Shortly before 9.20pm on Thursday 21 September 2017 police were called to reports that four masked men had entered Fitton Hill Supermarket.

It’s been reported that the men were armed with a handgun, sledgehammer, hockey stick and stihl saw.

They attempted to force the cash machine open from the inside but were unsuccessful and, after trying to defend themselves, two members of staff aged 34 and 24 were assaulted.

Fortunately, both men received minor injuries and did not require any medical attention.

CCTV images of four men police want to speak to in connection with the incident have been released by the investigation team.

Detective Constable Madaleine Atherton of GMP’s Oldham Borough, said: “This is a clearly frightening robbery with the offenders’ only concern being to get as much money as possible in the most illicit way and with no regard for the safety of those around them.

“Although the men in the images are wearing full clothing and masks, please take time to have a look at them and call us if you recognise them. “

We are trawling through intelligence and examining the CCTV in order to find those responsible but if you know something about this or have information that will help us with our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 8906 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

