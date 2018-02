BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out In Central London

Fire In Great Portland Street. Picture: LBC

London Fire Brigade was called to a fire on Great Portland Street in the heart of Central London at 12:45pm

The View of the London Skyline. Picture: LBC

The building in question is under refurbishment.

The London Fire Brigade said, ‘There are a number of gas cylinders involved in the blaze. A exclusion zone of 25 metres has been set up, as a precaution, as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.’

Their are no casualties reported at this moment.

