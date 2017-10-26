Callous Pickpocket Takes Purse From 87-Year-Old Pensioner

This is the moment a lowlife thief stole a purse from an 87-year-old woman - while his accomplice distracted her in Aldi.

The incident happened in the fruit aisle of the supermarket in Oswestry, Shropshire, on Tuesday shortly before 10.30am.

One man can be seen pointing out items on the shelves to distract the pensioner, while the thief roots around in her handbag.

He can then be seen grabbing her purse and putting it in his pocket as he walks away.

The men the police are looking for over the theft of a pensioner's purse. Picture: West Mercia Police

The thieves are described as being Eastern European and in their 40s. One has short hair and was wearing a smart blue jacket, while the other was stocky and bald, wearing a black jacket and glasses.

A police spokesman said: "West Mercia Police has released CCTV in connection of a reported theft."The incident took place at around 10.25am on Tuesday 24 October, in a supermarket on Oswald Road in Oswestry.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting 251s of 24 October 2017.

"Information can also be given anonymously to the Independent Charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: crimestoppers-uk.org."