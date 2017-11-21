Cameraman Sets Up To Record Building Demolition, Then This Happened

A team of journalists set up to film a building demolition, until this bus parked in front of their camera.

Over 2,000kg of explosives was used to raze Atlanta's 71,250-seat stadium to the ground yesterday.

When it opened, the Georgia Dome was the largest covered stadium in the world.

The roof fell in 12 seconds, while the stands came down just three seconds after the explosions.

The Weather Channel set up their cameras to record the demolition, only for a bus to completely obstruct its view.

A producer swears audibly as the building collapses, the entire demolition taking place behind the bus.

"Get out the way bus," he pleads. No such luck.

An unobstructed view is available below.

Atlanta’s brand new Mercedes-Benz Stadium cost $1.6 billion to build, hosting both the Atlanta Falcons and the football team Atlanta United. It will host Super Bowl LIII in February 2019.

The site of the Georgia Dome will be transformed into a park used for picnics before matches.

