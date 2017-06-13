CCTV Released Shows Woman's Terrifying Burglary Ordeal

In this video interview, a woman recounts her terrifying burglary ordeal alongside CCTV footage of the incident, captured from inside her London home.

A woman has shared her burglary ordeal following the sentencing of the people responsible.

Four men stole hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of cash, jewellery and electrical equipment over seven months, after they broke into 16 homes in Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing and Haringey.

Beau Abououf, 27, Stephen Kelly, 22, Danny Logan, 21, and Daniel Hill, 22, were jailed at Harrow Crown Court in May and June.

The Terrifying Moment The Victim Saw The Burglars

In this interview with the Metropolitan Police, one of the homeowners recounts her ordeal.

CCTV from internal security cameras in the house showed five men entering the property via patio doors and then walking through the kitchen.

The woman was putting her two young children to bed when she was grabbed by one of the men and pinned down while the burglars stole tens of thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from the house.

The footage from inside the home proved to be a key piece of evidence in building the case against the burglars.

Danny Logan

The men were caught and prosecuted as the result of a long-running investigation by the Met’s London Crime Squad.

Two of the men, Stephen Kelly and Danny Logan, were arrested in Mach last year (2016) when police were called to a home in Primrose Hill following an alarm.

Kelly ran into a neighbour's garden, but was arrested a short time later alongside Logan.

The burglars had caused an estimated £15,000 worth of damage to the property after they broke in and stole a steel safe, which was found abandoned in the garden.

Kelly and Logan were linked to another burglary in Connaught Mews, Hampstead, while in custody.

Stephen Kelly

They were bailed for these burglaries and, after looking at their mobile phones, the police investigation was widened to include Daniel Hill and Beau Abououf.

The four men were linked to a further 14 burglaries at homes in Barnet, Brent, Camden, Ealing and Haringey between 19 November 2015 and 25 June 2016.

In many of the break-ins, the group stole expensive designer goods, as well as jewellery.

Mobile phone records revealed conversations between the group included images and videos of them flaunting the stolen goods.

Another key piece of evidence in building the case against Abououf and Kelly was CCTV from a home in Camden.

The property was broken in to in June 2016 while the owner was away. The footage clearly identified the three men as they entered the premises and stole a large number of items, including designer clothing and electrical items to a value of £89,800.

After searches were carried out at Logan, Kelly and Abououf’s addresses, a number of items of the stolen property were identified.

Kelly and Logan were charged with conspiracy to burgle on 29 June, 2016. Hill was charged on July 20 and Abououf on July 27.

Abououf was charged with conspiracy to burgle and one count of robbery. He offered no plea to the charges but was found guilty after a six-day trial at Harrow Crown Court in April.

Kelly and Logan were also charged with conspiracy to burgle and one count of robbery.

They both pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to burgle and not guilty to the charge of robbery. They were found guilty of the robbery charge after a five-day trial at Harrow Crown Court.

Hill, who was arrested on June 9 2016, pleaded guilty to two burglary charges as well as the conspiracy to burgle.

Daniel Hill

On June 8, Beau Abououf, 27, of Varndell Street, Camden, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Stephen Kelly, 22, of Lymington Road, Camden, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Danny Logan, 21, of Raglan Street, Camden, was also sentenced to six years in prison.

On May 25, Daniel Hill 22, of no fixed address, was sentenced to three years in prison.

Beau Abououf

Detective Inspector James Hale, of the Met’s Trident and Area Command, said: “These men were all professional burglars who committed crime in a highly organised manner to support a lavish lifestyle.

"They have shown a complete disregard for the victims of their crimes, many of whom have suffered severe financial and psychological damage.

“In most of the burglaries, the men targeted properties where they believed the homeowner was away, but, in one terrifying robbery, Abououf, Kelly and Logan stole jewellery from a house in Ealing after pinning a mother to the bed in front of her young child, who is still suffering psychological trauma more than a year later.

"I would like to pay tribute to this woman for her bravery in giving evidence in court during the trial.

"Thankfully, robberies of this kind in London are rare and this conviction sends a message that the Met Police will do all it can to pursue, apprehend and bring to justice callous criminals of this nature.

“We believe there may still be other individuals linked to this group who may have been involved in the conspiracy."

The officer added that he would like anyone with any information about these men to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.