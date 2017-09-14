Chaos At Emirates Stadium As 20,000 Germans Try To Get Into Arsenal Game

Police say extra officers have been deployed to deal with what they're calling 'disorder' at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium in north London.

Arsenal v Cologne has been delayed on safety grounds. LBC's Adrian Sherling who is at the stadium says riot police are at the scene and that there is no more space inside the stadium for Cologne fans.

It's believed there are 20,000 fans in London and fewer than 3,000 away seats.

Scene Outside Emirates. Picture: LBC

Earlier today as many as 20-thousand German football fans brought parts of the West End in London to a standstill.

The Cologne supporters were seen blocking roads around Oxford Street this afternoon. They remained in the area for around 30 minutes.

Police say the supporters let off flares and thrown bottles but that there was "no significant disorder" and there have been no arrests.

The Europa League Group H clash between Arsenal and German club Cologne at the Emirates takes place later this evening.

Ken Loach filmed the fans marching by Noel Street. He posted on Twitter: 'We just had this coming down the street. Koln fans arriving for a trip to the Emirates Stadium. Long walk!'