Man Exacts Revenge On Package Thieves With Trap That Fires Shotgun Blanks

All you'll need to make your own: 12-gauge shotgun blanks, fishing line, bricks, a wooden box, an aluminium carrying vessel for the blanks, a small plate and a cardboard box.

A fed-up driver has engineered an ingenious “shotgun” trap in an effort to deter thieves who steal packages from front porches.

Jaireme Barrow, from Tacoma, Washington, was becoming increasingly irritated with people nicking his expensive Jeep parts and vowed to “even the playing field”.

Using 12-gauge shotgun blanks, fishing line, bricks, a wooden box, an aluminium carrying vessel for the blanks, a small plate and a cardboard box he crafted his opus.

When the fishing line is pulled the plate is moved, the pin is released and a blank is fired, he said, but feels justified because he does leave a note warning that the “package is armed.”

To make sure he could fully enjoy the moment when the blanks go off Jaireme installed a camera to capture some hilarious CCTV.

In one clip, filmed last Friday, a man can be seen walking up to the house to try to steal the package.

As he lifts the box it explodes and, shocked, he fumbles down the steps.

Another tries to nab a package on December 1.

But when the round went off he was so spooked that he almost falls over the garden gate.

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.