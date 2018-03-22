CCTV: Armed Thugs Threaten Domino’s Staff With Knives During Raid

Armed thugs have threatened staff with knives as they targeted a Domino’s Pizza in east London.

The gang made off with large amounts of cash as they raided the store on Brentwood Road, Romford, on March 14th.

Three of the men entered the takeaway while one is believed to have acted as a look-out.

The group are described as white males with accents believed to have been from the local area.

They made off on foot down Great Gardens Road, RM11.

Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Billy Baxter, East Area Command CID, said: “Our initial investigation leads us to believe that this was a pre-planned robbery, with one suspect being used as a look-out.

“We are appealing to anyone who recognises the people in the CCTV footage or know who was behind this, or any information that may assist us with our investigation to come forward and speak to us.”

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the East Area CID on 0208 345 1622. Alternatively please report via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.