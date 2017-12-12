CCTV: Gang Attacks Worker With Hammer During £250,000 Jewellery Raid

Terrifying CCTV shows the moment a violent gang attacked a member of staff with a hammer during a £250,000 raid on a jewellers.

The footage begins by showing one gang member posing as a customer to trick staff into opening the door at the shop in Birmingham.

Masked thugs then rush in before one man, Own Richardson, repeatedly hits the SP Green employee with a hammer.

Raiders Daijon Johnson and Jamul Pinnock-Parkes ransack the store, while the shop worker is then stamped on by Richardson.

He then turns his attention to another member of staff as she triggers the smoke shield moments before the gang flees.

Pinnock-Parkes, Johnson and a 17-year-old gang member who tried and failed to get into the shop, were arrested after fleeing and calling for a taxi.

Their driver became suspicious when the passengers hid their faces and bent down to avoid being seen, prompting him to reverse up to a police car which was on the lookout for the robbers.

The men fled but were arrested shortly after while Richardson and getaway driver Jermaine Davis were arrested the following day.

Today, the group was convicted at Birmingham Crown Court for the shocking raid which took place on 6 January last year.

From top left: Daijon Johnson, Jamul-Pinnock-Parkes, Jermaine Davis, Owen Richardson and Bradley Devine. Picture: West Midlands Police

Richardson, of Frankfort Street, Newtown, was jailed for 14 years for conspiracy to rob and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Johnson, 20, of Sherbourne Grove, Ladywood, admitted conspiracy to rob, and an unrelated robbery, and was jailed for 12 years and eight months.

Pinnock-Parkes, 20, of Manilla Road, Selly Park, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to rob and was jailed for nine years and 10 months.

Davis, 27, of Icknield Port Road, Edgbaston, admitted conspiracy to rob and possession with intent to supply and escaping from lawful custody. He was jailed for 14 years and 11 months.

Bradley Devine, aged 25, of Four Acres, Quinton, who posed as the customer to allow the gang access, was jailed for 10 years in May last year after admitting conspiracy to rob and other offences.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will be sentenced on 15 December and has admitted conspiracy rob.

While £250,000 of jewellery was taken, only £12,000 worth was recovered.