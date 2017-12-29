CCTV: Man Suffers Fractured Skull After Being Knocked Unconscious In Bar

This is the shocking moment a man was left with a fractured skull after being punched inside a busy bar.

The 46-year-old was knocked unconscious in the attack inside Revolution in Baxter Gate at about 11:30pm on Friday 22nd December.

Police have released the CCTV in a bid to find the person responsible.

Picture: Leicestershire Police

The victim sustained a fracture to his skull and is still undergoing treatment at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham, Leicestershire Police said.

Anybody who recognises the man is asked to contact DC 4088 Sarah Poppleton on 101, quoting crime reference number 17*559173.

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.