Pensioner Attacked And Left With Fractured Hip Following McDonald’s Row

An elderly pensioner has been left with a substantial head wound and fractured hip following an attack at a McDonalds in north London.

The 79-year-old was brutally assaulted metres from the entrance of the restaurant in Archway on New Year’s Eve.

Police have now released CCTV of the man they want to identify in connection with the attack on Highgate Hill.

Picture: Met Police

Scotland Yard said there was a brief exchange of words between the pair before the suspect punched the victim in the face causing him to fall to the ground.

The pensioner suffered a deep laceration across his forehead and a fractured hip and remains in hospital.

The suspect is described as a white man, of average build, aged between 30 and 40 years old. He has short dark hair with a receding hairline.

Picture: Met Police

Det Con Darren Burt said: "This appears to have been a completely unprovoked attack on an innocent man, whose life may now be changed forever due to his injuries.

"Over a month later, the victim is still in hospital following hip surgery.

We urge anyone who recognises this man or has any information to come forward and contact police."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting CAD 4091/31 December.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.