WATCH: Have-A-Go Hero Saves Lives By Pinning Down Teen With Knife
9 April 2018, 07:15
LBC EXCLUSIVE
LBC has obtained dramatic footage showing the moment a have-a-go hero risked his life to prevent another London stabbing by pinning a knife-carrying teen to the floor.
Former solider Melvin was on the Number 7 bus heading from Oxford Circus to Acton back in January when a row broke out onboard between a group of youths.
The argument was over an alleged disrespectful social media post, but when Melvin intervened one of the boys threatened to stab him.
“He looked like a young killer,” Melvin said speaking exclusively to LBC’s Rachael Venables.
At this point he warned the bus driver who immediately called the police.
The gang attempted to take off, but brave Melvin grabbed the 14-year-old and pinned him to the floor until officers arrived.
“I’ve been to Kosovo and Iraq, I never ever got scared when we had live bullets coming towards us, because it was part of the job, we expected it,” he said.
“I was scared, in London, of a 14-year-old boy. I was petrified.”
Officers found a 6-inch bread knife on the child who was later referred to the Youth Offending Panel for 10 months.
The knife was forfeited and destroyed.