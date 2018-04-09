WATCH: Have-A-Go Hero Saves Lives By Pinning Down Teen With Knife

9 April 2018, 07:15

LBC EXCLUSIVE

LBC has obtained dramatic footage showing the moment a have-a-go hero risked his life to prevent another London stabbing by pinning a knife-carrying teen to the floor.

Former solider Melvin was on the Number 7 bus heading from Oxford Circus to Acton back in January when a row broke out onboard between a group of youths.

The argument was over an alleged disrespectful social media post, but when Melvin intervened one of the boys threatened to stab him.

“He looked like a young killer,” Melvin said speaking exclusively to LBC’s Rachael Venables.

At this point he warned the bus driver who immediately called the police.

Have-a-go hero risks life to tackle teen with knife
Picture: LBC

The gang attempted to take off, but brave Melvin grabbed the 14-year-old and pinned him to the floor until officers arrived.

“I’ve been to Kosovo and Iraq, I never ever got scared when we had live bullets coming towards us, because it was part of the job, we expected it,” he said.

“I was scared, in London, of a 14-year-old boy. I was petrified.”

Officers found a 6-inch bread knife on the child who was later referred to the Youth Offending Panel for 10 months.

The knife was forfeited and destroyed.

