Hooded Offenders Filmed Chucking Fuel Over DIY Shop Before Setting It Alight

Police are hunting two hooded offenders caught on CCTV chucking fuel over a DIY shop before setting it alight in what is being described as an unprovoked arson attack.

The shocking footage shows the Burnley store bursting into flames shortly after 03:30am on Saturday (November 11).

The two suspects can be seen approaching the premises, on Briercliffe Road, and breaking a window before throwing accelerant and lighting a match.

Picture: Lancashire Police

The fire was contained between the window and a mental shelving unit inside, Lancashire Police said.

Det Con Rachel Norris said: “This appears to be an unprovoked attack on a popular family business.

“Fortunately the damage was minimal, but it could have been much worse.

“If you heard or saw anything, or know who might be responsible, please come forward immediately.”

Anybody with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 207 of November 11.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Watch the CCTV in the video above.