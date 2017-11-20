Man Miraculously Survives Being Shot And Stabbed Multiple Times

A gang armed with a gun, knife and machete launched an unexplained attack on a man outside a Leeds nightclub.

A man has survived by "sheer chance" after a gang attempted to shoot and stab him to death.

Three men armed with a sawn-off shotgun, a machete and a knife tried to murder him outside a Leeds nightclub. The motivation for the attack is not known.

The three men have been jailed for a total of 52 years.

The victim, a 42-year-old man, was attacked outside the Nite Trax club shortly before 1am on Monday, August 29, last year while the area was busy with people celebrating the Leeds West Indian Carnival weekend.

After a sawn-off shotgun was fired at him from point blank range, he was left with a gunshot wound in his chest. He was also stabbed so severely he needed surgery.

An investigation by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, which included CCTV appeals to the public, led to three men being arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Shaquille Liddie, Kemar Ricketts and Seion Allen. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Shaquille Liddie, 24, was identified as having been the gunman and pleaded guilty to attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Kemar Ricketts, 29, and Seion Allen, 33, were found guilty of attempted murder following a trial last week.

They were each sentenced to 19 years imprisonment at Leeds Crown Court today. Liddie was jailed for 14 years.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Griffiths, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This was an absolutely appallingly violent attack and it is only by sheer chance that the victim was not killed.

“These men armed themselves with a sawn-off shotgun, a machete and a knife and shot the victim at close range in a targeted attack that we have never been able to establish the basis for.

“The whole incident was captured on CCTV and it shows just how busy the area was with people enjoying the evening at the time and the obvious risks there were to others. A woman who was an innocent bystander received slash injuries to her leg during the attack.

“It took a very lengthy and protracted investigation into the circumstances to identify the men responsible and bring them to justice.

“We hope the significant sentences they have received will send a clear deterrent message to others about how seriously offences of this nature will be treated and the heavy penalties that people can expect.

“Guns have absolutely no place in the hands of criminals in our communities and we will continue to do everything we can to tackle firearms crime and protect people from the risks that violent offenders like these present.”

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.