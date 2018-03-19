Man Who Violently Robbed 12-Year-Old Girl Jailed For Three Years

A man who violently wrestled a 12-year-old girl to the floor before robbing her mobile phone in Derby has been jailed for three years.

Patrick Gunar, 22, attacked the schoolgirl as she walked home from the local shops in Cambridge Street on February 18th.

CCTV of the incident sparked widespread outrage after it was released by police and was watched millions of times on social media.

Gunar, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to robbery at Derby Crown Court on Monday.

In a statement, the young victim said: “I would like to thank the public for all the support I have received. The heart-warming comments mean a great deal to me and my family.

“The public reaction really raised my self-confidence after I initially felt very low following the incident.

“I would also like to offer big thanks to the police for their hard and fast work.”

Patrick Gunar, 22, was jailed for three years on Monday. Picture: Derbyshire Police

She continued: “They found the person responsible in what seemed like the blink of an eye and have been very supportive throughout.

“I’ve also been blown away by the generosity of people in making donations. It means I can replace my phone, replace the clothes I was wearing and so much more.”

Police Staff Investigator Lindsey Scribbins added: “This was a very shocking incident which left the young victim badly shaken and distressed.

“The mass public reaction when we released the CCTV appeal was testament to the horrific nature of this crime, which is reflected in the sentence passed today.”