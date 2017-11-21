Off-Duty Police Officer Guns Down Two Armed Robbers While Holding Son In His Arms

An off-duty police officer shot dead two suspected armed robbers as they attempted to hold up a pharmacy in Brazil, while carrying his young son in one arm.

Sergeant Rafael Souza was with his wife and child buying medicine when the men entered the shop in Sao Paulo on Saturday afternoon.

According to Brazilian radio station Radio Acesa, one of the men pointed a gun at Mr Souza, who then drew his own weapon.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the officer holding his son with one arm and brandishing a gun in the other. He is seen firing his weapon past another shopper, who has his hands in the air.

Mr Souza then checks the store before running and firing his gun once more, still holding the child, before moving out of frame.

The officer's wife is seen crouching in an aisle. She extends her arms towards her husband, who hands over the boy before continuing his pursuit.

According to local reports, the 24-year-old and 22-year-old suspects were pronounced dead at the scene.

