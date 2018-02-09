Quick-Thinking Workers Lock Robber Inside Petrol Station

A man has been jailed after being arrested when workers locked him inside the petrol station that he was trying to rob.

Russell Hadley has been sentenced to three years in jail after appearing at Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday 6 February.

With his face covered and holding a screwdriver, Hadley demanded that staff opened the till.

But when he went behind the till to help himself to money, two employees at the petrol station managed to escape and locked the front door to prevent his escape.

Russell Hadley was locked in a petrol station by quick-thinking employees. Picture: Kent Police

A member of the public also moved his van in front of the door to try to prevent him getting out

Hadley did manage to kick a hole in the glass just large enough to get out, but he was detained by a number of people before police arrived and he was arrested.

Detective Constable Daniel Bister said: "Hadley tried his very best to escape the shop following this robbery but the quick thinking of the staff prevented him from doing this.

"Various people using the service station also helped to keep him at the scene before officers arrived. I hope his sentence and the actions of those involved act as a deterrent to anyone else who may be thinking of committing a similar crime."