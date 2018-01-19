Ram-Raiders Smash 4x4 Into Hospital Entrance In Bid To Steal ATM

CCTV has captured the moment would-be thieves used a 4x4 to try and steal a cash machine from a hospital.

A number of suspects caused extensive damage to the main entrance of the Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan hospital in Ebbw Vale, Wales in the early hours of 11 January.

Picture: Gwent Police

The light coloured Mitsubishi Pajero could be seen reversing backwards and forwards before becoming jammed in the pillars.

The vehicle was then abandoned and the occupants fled the scene.

Police say nothing was stolen and are now investigating the incident.

Anybody with information are asked to call Gwent Police on 101 quoting log 25 11/1/18 or you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.