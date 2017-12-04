"Rambo Nanny" Rugby Tackles Amazon Thief

This is the moment a real-life "Rambo" nanny tackled a thief to the ground after shamelessly stealing an Amazon package from her family's front door.

Video footage shows a woman jump out of a car and run up to the front porch to steal the Amazon parcel, before leaping back into the vehicle.

But as the getaway driver speeds off she loses her footing and collapses into a heap on the pavement.

Watching the ruckus take place outside, the family's nanny Kate Anderson sprinted out to take matters into her own hands.

"I saw her bending and picking it up, and they get a lot of packages," Anderson said.

"And I knew. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's taking that,' so I just took off after her, to be honest."

Kate Anderson apprehends the thief. Picture: ring.com

As the thief stands up, Anderson tries to tackle her to wrestle the parcel from her hands without a second thought for her own safety.

Anderson yells: "Hey what the f**k are you doing? Hey you piece of s**t what are you trying to steal?"

At one point, the woman tried to run away before Anderson shouts: "I am not letting you go."

Police arrested the woman, later identified as 29-year-old Rhieanna Schindler, who was already wanted for drug possession and theft.

She has been arrested more than 20 times since 2010.

Kate Anderson and Desmond. Picture: LBC

Speaking of her courageous actions, Anderson said: "I didn't ever feel like she was a threat to me.

"So I think I would've handled it the same way, yes, because it's just not okay to go around doing that. It's so not okay with me," she said.

Anderson's employer and friend, Tanya Smith, who is mum to one-year-old Desmond, said she's proud of what she did.

"She's just like a straight baller, she's amazing and doesn't take any crap from anybody," she said.

"It's pretty amazing what she did, I'm very proud of her, and I'm not surprised."

She has now created a GoFundMe page to raise $200 to reward her "Rambo Nanny."

Snohomish County Sherrif's office say they do not condone what she did, but wanted to let her know they are hiring.

