Shoplifter Knocks Elderly Woman Backwards While Fleeing From M&S Guard

Police are on the hunt for a shoplifter who knocked an 81-year-old woman to the floor as he tried to flee from a Marks and Spencer security guard.

The shocking incident was caught on CCTV as it unfolded in Bristol at about 12:30pm on Thursday 26th October.

The suspect is believed to have stolen a number of items from the M&S store in The Horsefair.

As he is pursed along the street by a security guard, he knocks into the elderly pension, sending her crashing backwards into a shop window.

The victim suffered a broken wrist and bruising as a result of the fall.

The man in the CCTV footage is described as around 6ft 2ins, in his 40s and he was wearing a distinctive blue body warmer with a large brown patch on the back.

Watch the CCTV above.