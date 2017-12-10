Stoke City Hooligans Descend Into 11-Man Brawl After Losing 3-0 To Burton Albion

Brawling football fans were caught on CCTV having a punch-up that caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to a local pub.

Shocking footage shows hooligans using bar stools and pool cues to attack each other after watching a friendly football match.

The men were drinking at a pub following a pre-season friendly between Stoke City FC and Burton Albion FC.

Violence broke out shortly after Stoke City's 3-0 defeat.

CCTV captured the moment Potters fans started attacking each other in the Locomotive pub in Burton-on-Trent on July 16 last year.

At one stage a man is seen being dragged to the floor by three men before being hit repeatedly with a bar stool and kicked in the stomach.

Stoke City fan and dad-of-two Noel Edwards, 44, punched Philip Divers, 48, as he left the toilets, prompting his friends to rush to his aid.

CCTV shows Stoke City hooligans fighting each other after losing to Burton Albion 3-0 in a pre-season friendly. Picture: Staffs Police

A total of 11 Stoke City fans were handed suspended jail sentences and banned from going to home games for the rest of the season.

Ten of the thugs admitted violent disorder. Paramedic Michael Whittingham, 49, was found guilty after a trial in November.

They were all given eight or ten month prison sentences, suspended for two years and curfews.

Each was ordered to pay £120 in compensation while Whittingham was fined £1,200.

Sentencing them on Friday (8/12) at Stafford Crown Court Judge John Wait said: "This offence involved for the most part men who were following football.

"They were much older than most of those who, unable to control their tempers, lash out and involve themselves in violence.

“These defendants are capable of showing maturity, responsibility and restraint, though they did not on that day."

The court heard the disorder took place at 4.45pm following an argument in the pub toilets.

Prosecutor Hunter Gray said: “Stoke City fans began brawling with each other.

"There appears to have been two distinct groups involved in the disorder which initiated with Noel Edwards punching Philip Divers in the toilets.

“Stools, pool cues and pool balls were used during the incident, thrown or used as weapons, and damage was caused to the pub.”

Chief Inspector Tony Lungrin, head of Staffordshire Police Football Unit, said: “Following a very thorough investigation these offenders were traced and bought to justice.

"These 11 men knew what they were doing and what they were getting involved in. Their sentences are to be welcomed.

“To other people in the pub that afternoon, or the immediate area, this would have been a frightening experience and one they should not have been subjected too.

“We will continue to take positive action against those involved in such violent behaviour.”