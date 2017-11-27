Thief Crashes Through Ceiling During Bungled Supermarket Raid

The search is on to find the burglar who was caught on CCTV falling through the ceiling of a supermarket.

The bungling man was seen crashing to the floor when the raid at a store in Straubing, southern Germany on 18th November went wrong.

Employees of the Mix Markt supermarket posted the footage on social media in a bid to catch the culprit.

It’s believed the man climbed through the shop’s skylight when he dropped through the ceiling, causing 20,0000 euros of damage.

He appears to have been injured in the fall as he’s seen rubbing his legs and head repeatedly while scrambling around on the floor.

“Maybe someone will recognise him,” Daniel Gleich, owner of the store, told German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse.

Watch the bungled raid above.