This Shopkeeper Uses A Water Gun To Defend His Store

A shopkeeper in Manchester relies on his trusty Super Soaker to deter kids from attempting to steal in his shop.

Joe Chesworth, who runs e-cig store Just Vapours, claims he has been forced to start defending his store from marauding kids by squirting water at them.

In CCTV footage, he is seen pointing his water gun at a pair of teens who attempt to open a cabinet where e-cigarettes are stored.

But the kids sprint out the door when he begins to open fire.

He said that he felt he had run out of options to deter them and decided to buy a large Super Soaker to keep them away.