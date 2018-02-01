Thug Shoves Frail Pensioner To Floor Outside Shopping Centre

Disturbing CCTV has been released of a frail pensioner being pushed to the floor by a thug outside a shopping centre.

Police have describe the attack on the 84-year-old man as “heartless, cruel and unprovoked”.

It took place at the main entrance of the Ankerside Shopping Centre in Tamworth, Staffordshire on Tuesday morning.

Picture: Staffordshire Police

The elderly victim could be seen holding a walking stick as he attempted to enter the building.

But, he is suddenly sent crashing to a floor by a man police are now trying to identify.

Ch Insp Ashley Farrington, said: "This is a despicable attack on an elderly gentleman who uses a stick to get around.

“Fortunately he only suffered minor injuries, but this sort of attack is never acceptable.

“We are asking anyone who can help to get in touch so we can catch this bully."

If you can identify the man shown in the video above or know of his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 101 quoting incident number 226 of 30 January.