Vandal Filmed Cutting Hole In Roof Of Convertible Car

Police are on the hunt for a vandal who has been caught on CCTV cutting a hole in the roof of a convertible car.

Five people tried the handles of the car before the suspect cut a 2ft triangular shape in the top of the vehicle in Undercliffe, St Leonards, Sussex.

The suspects left abruptly from the scene at about 2:30am on 3 December and nothing was stolen.

Picture: Sussex Police

Police Constable Andrew Misrahi said: “The suspects can be seen trying the handles on a variety of cars and something must have caught their eye within the convertible.

“Without hesitation the suspect slices the top of the roof, taking the piece completely off.

“We are appealing to anyone who has information on these suspects to come forward immediately.”

If you have any information you can report it online or by calling 101 quoting reference 843 of 03/12. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Watch the CCTV at the top of this page.