CCTV: Victim Struck In The Head With A Bottle In A London Bar

A man strikes his victim in the head with a bottle after accusing him of harassing his girlfriend at a bar in South London.

Police and London Ambulance Service were called to a bar on Clapham High Street after a man was struck with a bottle over the head during an altercation on Thursday 23rd November last year.

The suspect, described by the Metropolitan Police as a white male of a stocky or muscular build, was wearing white shirt with green waistcoat, blue jeans and black shoes at the time.

He accused his victim of harassing his (the suspect's) girlfriend, before pushing him and striking him repeatedly on the head with a bottle.

Staff at the bar removed the suspect from the venue.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was treated for head injuries.

CCTV: The man police would like to speak to. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Christel Tchakounte said: "Due to the violent nature of this unprovoked attack it is important that we identify and locate the suspect as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Lambeth CID on 0208 649 2151, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.