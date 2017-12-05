Detroit Silverdome Finally Implodes After First Failed Attempt

It was second time lucky for the demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit. Watch the successful demolition after a first botched detonation.

Wiring issues were blamed for the failed attempt.

Thousands had gathered to watch a dramatic collapse but witnessed no more than lots of flashing lights and plenty of smoke.

Demolition company Adamo have now been able to bring down the upper section of the 80,000 all-seater Detroit Lions' Silverdome.

The stadium opened in 1975, hosting the Detroit Lions until 2002.