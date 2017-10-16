Ed Sheeran Rushed To Hospital After Being Knocked Off His Bike In London

16 October 2017, 11:57

Ed Sheeran posted a picture of his cast on Instagram
Ed Sheeran posted a picture of his cast on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Ed Sheeran has broken his arm after being knocked off his bike in London.

The world's best-selling singer was cycling around the capital when he was knocked off by a car.

Next to a picture of his cast, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"

According to Australian DJ Smallzy, Sheeran's Asian tour is now in doubt following the incident.

Ed Sheeran on stage
Ed Sheeran on stage. Picture: PA

