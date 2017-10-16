Ed Sheeran Rushed To Hospital After Being Knocked Off His Bike In London

Now Discussing
Philip Hammond is considering tax cuts for the young in the autumn budget. As a young voter, could this persuade you to vote Conservative?
16 October 2017, 11:57
Ed Sheeran has broken his arm after being knocked off his bike in London.
The world's best-selling singer was cycling around the capital when he was knocked off by a car.
Next to a picture of his cast, Sheeran wrote on Instagram: "I've had a bit of a bicycle accident and I’m currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows. Please stay tuned for further news. Ed x"
According to Australian DJ Smallzy, Sheeran's Asian tour is now in doubt following the incident.