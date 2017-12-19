Good Samaritan Buys Coat For Man After Spotting Him Walking In The Cold Without One

Now Discussing
19 December 2017, 15:51
Merry Christmas.
A good Samaritan has come to the aid of a man in the freezing cold.
Trudging through snow by the roadside the man looked to be suffering enormously, until Christina Calvo wrapped a down jacket around his shoulders.
When Christina spotted this man on the side of the road in snowy Waterbury, Connecticut, without a coat, she did what any kind-hearted person would.
Quickly driving to Burlington Coat Factory, she picked up the warmest coat she could find, before returning to the crossroads to give this man a gift he would never forget.
Watch the heart-warming clip above.