Good Samaritan Buys Coat For Man After Spotting Him Walking In The Cold Without One

Merry Christmas.

A good Samaritan has come to the aid of a man in the freezing cold.

Trudging through snow by the roadside the man looked to be suffering enormously, until Christina Calvo wrapped a down jacket around his shoulders.

When Christina spotted this man on the side of the road in snowy Waterbury, Connecticut, without a coat, she did what any kind-hearted person would.

Quickly driving to Burlington Coat Factory, she picked up the warmest coat she could find, before returning to the crossroads to give this man a gift he would never forget.

Watch the heart-warming clip above.