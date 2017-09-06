Hilarious Video Shows Irish Family Trying to Catch a Bat in Their Kitchen

6 September 2017, 11:35

This is the video currently taking the internet by storm, as an Irish family attempt to catch a bat which has flown into their kitchen.

Tadhg Fleming captured the hilarious moment his dad, Derry, tried to capture the bat in a tea towel.

The video was posted on Tadhg’s Snapchat story and also on his Facebook page and has since been shared thousands of times.

The video begins with Derry attempting to catch the bat with a tea towel and Tadhg even trying to use his hands.

But along with his mother Maureen, Tadhg retreats out of the kitchen to watch through a door at his father's failed attempts to capture the bat.

Irish family attempt to capture bat in their kitchen
Irish family attempt to capture bat in their kitchen. Picture: www.facebook.com/pg/tadhgflemingvideos/

"Catch him Derry," Tadhg shouts on the video.

"That's it bigger towel, get him now quickly.

"Catch him, you're doing great, you're doing great."

Mum hides behind door as bat flies around kitchen
Mum hides behind door as bat flies around kitchen. Picture: www.facebook.com/pg/tadhgflemingvideos/

The chaos in the kitchen is heightened by the dog weeing on the floor to shouts of shock from the family.

Finally the bat is caught and released with a reassuring message at the end of the video that "no bats were harmed" in the filming of the video.

