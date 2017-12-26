Jamie Oliver Announces 12 Year Plan To Halve Childhood Obesity

The healthy eating campaigner has declared that MPs should be sacked if they don't agree to combat childhood obesity.

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has announced a new campaign to combat epidemic levels of childhood obesity.

One fifth of year 6 pupils are obese and more than twice as many children in deprived areas are obese as in affluent areas.

The healthy eating campaigner told Steve Allen he will spend the next 10 years of his life lobbying government and business to halve the UK's childhood obesity rates by 2030 - the drive will be called the 2030 Project.

Oliver said he believed an MP should be sacked if they did not sign up to the 2030 project, how can a politician not want to improve the health of their constituents.

"Educate, collaborate, legislate'" is Jamie's mantra. "I've got a plan, I'm calling it the 2030 Project. Basically, we haven't told anyone this but you can have it.

"I'm trying to get every CEO and every minister to commit to the 2030 Project, which is to halve childhood obesity in 12 years.

"I think that anyone who won't stand up and be counted and say that should be fired.

"Together we can all do it, I don't know why people in positions of power and control don't have a carrot of aspiration.

"It doesn't matter if we don't get there. I think I can get halfway there by being clever, using all my resource. I'm hoping for a bit of magic for the other half - it could be kids, it could be technology.

"No more of this little band aid stuff, we have to get in amongst and with joy."

Listen to the interview at the top of this page.