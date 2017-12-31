Jeremy Corbyn Promises To Take Centre Ground In New Year Message

Jeremy Corbyn is promising to help British people "fufil their hopes" in 2018.

In his New Year message, the Labour leader says the prospect of a "new Britain" is "closer than ever before."

However, he doesn't once mention the biggest challenge facing the country next year - Brexit.

It echoes Ed Miliband's Labour Party Conference speech in 2014, where he forgot to mention the economy or the deficit, the key issue of the time.

Jeremy Corbyn's New Year Message. Picture: Labour

Jeremy Corbyn's New Year Message In Full

"I'd like to wish you all a Happy New Year.

"Ours is a fantastic country full of wonderful, caring and talented people with the hope of a great future ahead of us, where we all share in the wealth we create.

"But we are being held back by a self-serving elite, who look after themselves and their friends and a failed system which delivers staggering wealth at the top, while more and more people struggle to simply make ends meet.

"In 2017 we said: no more. There is an alternative and millions joined our cause in the general election.

"And now the establishment's secret is out: they're not as strong as they appear. Let's face it, they have no idea how to fix their broken system or upgrade our stagnant economy.

"In 2018, Labour's mission is to give our people support and security and use their talents, unleash their creativity and fulfil their hopes.

"The old political consensus is finished. We are staking out the new centre ground in British politics, backing the things which most people want but are blocked by vested interests.

"We are a government in waiting, while the Conservatives are weak and divided and stuck in an outdated rut with no new ideas.

"The hope of a new Britain, run in the interests of the many, not the few, is closer than ever before.

"Together we can, and we will, deliver it."