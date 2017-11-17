The Daily Debrief: The New Podcast For Your Commute Home

The Daily Debrief is your new listen for the commute home - a rundown of the most important news of the day.

You’ve seen the headlines throughout the day. Now it’s time to dig into the stories behind them.

Our host, Richard Suchet, will offer listeners a deep dive into the most compelling headlines, providing an in-depth view into the stories with a thorough analysis that you just can’t get from a standard news report.

It's the new way to get informed.

A new episode will drop every afternoon before your journey home to make sure you're fully up to date every day.

Starting next week: Watch this space for how to subscribe