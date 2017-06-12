CCTV Shows Two Men Brutally Assault Man In Trafalgar Square

The search is on to find the two men responsible for a brutal assault in central London, which left a man with serious injuries.

Police have released CCTV of two men beating a man in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, June 3, outside the National Gallery.

A man in his 50s was hospitalised with serious injuries after he was attacked by the two men, who police are keen to trace.

The victim remains in hospital at this time in a critical, but stable, condition.

Police have released two descriptions of the attackers in an attempt to trace them.

One was described as having a top knot hair style, full beard, and wearing a red t-shirt, dark trousers and light colour shoes. This man can be seen to punch to the back of the victim's head.

The other man was wearing a black jacket, with a white emblem on right shoulder, and white writing with a picture on the rear.

He was wearing a white top under the jacket, dark trousers, and dark shoes with white soles. He can be seen to kick the victim after he collapsed on the pavement.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at around this time and witnessed the incident, particularly anyone who filmed or took photos of the attack, or the events either side of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westminster Serious Crime Unit on 07500 766462; you can tweet information via @MetCC.

To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.



