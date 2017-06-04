Police Storm Monument Station After London Bridge Incident

LBC's reporter has seen police running into Monoment Station as London was hit by a series of major incidents.

- Eyewitness Tells LBC Of Three Men With 12-Inch Blades

Oliver Jones was at the north side of London Bridge when he saw police chasing a white man in a red t-shirt.

Armed police hace also reportedly stormed a building on the north side of London Bridge.

Other incidents have been reported on the south side of the bridge around Borough Market.