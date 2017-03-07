CCTV: Moment Man Threatened To Stab Brixton Church Security Guard

Hunt For Man Who Threatened To Stab Church Security Guard 00:32

Police are hunting for a man who threatened to stab a church security guard in Brixton.

The frightening incident happened at the Universal Church of Kingdom of God in Brixton at around 8.30pm on 13th February.

The man walked into the church brandishing two knives, saying he wanted to pray. When a security guard confronted him, the suspect threatened to stab him before being forced outside.

The suspect is described as a black man who is around 6ft tall.

Anyone who recognises the man shown in the images released, or who has information that may assist the investigation, is asked to called Lambeth CID on 07785 774 447 or the police non-emergency line on 101.