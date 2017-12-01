Moped Gang Jailed For Over 13 Years After Crime Spree In London

1 December 2017, 07:36

A gang who went on a series of crime sprees on mopeds have been jailed for more than 13 years.

The four teenagers, one aged just 15, stole phones, wallets and handbags, sometimes threatening their victims with a knife.

They also stole six scooters, four of them using force, as seen in the brutal video above.

The 13 robberies took place between 2nd December 2016 and 9th March 2017 in Lambeth and Westminster.

Sitey Mairuf, one of the gang, who was jailed for two and a half years
Sitey Mairuf, one of the gang, who was jailed for two and a half years. Picture: Met Police

Detective Constable Adam Barry said: "Police are working hard to keep the public safe and make the streets hostile territory for criminals who steal scooters, mopeds or motorbikes and then use them to commit crimes.

"These offenders rely on the unwariness of the public to commit their crimes. Therefore it is so important that the public remain vigilant at all times to protect their personal property.

"If anyone sees any suspicious activity or has any information about who is committing these crimes, please call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. In an emergency call 999."

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Full list of NatWest and RBS branches which will close

2 hours ago

Govt to stay in EU air safety body in blurring of Brexit red line

3 hours ago

Sky reporter: Why I'm raising money for Rohingya orphan Zoora

21 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The couple have been together for about 18 months

Who Is Meghan Markle? All You Need To Know About Prince Harry’s Fiancée

7 days ago

Penny Mordaunt

Who Is Penny Mordaunt? Meet The New International Development Secretary

21 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson