Police Release CCTV Of Lorry And Car After Woman Died In 'Hit-And Run'

Police release CCTV of lorry after hit-and-run incident. Picture: Met Police

Police have released CCTV of a lorry and a car as police hunt 'hit-and-run' drivers who left a woman for dead in Tulse Hill.

The 29-year-old Polish woman died after being hit by four vehicles at 06:48hrs on Monday 11th December - and none of them stopped at the scene.

Police have traced two of the four drivers involved in the fatal collision, but continue to appeal for witnesses to help indentify the other two drivers.

The images show a white heavy goods vehicle - possibly a Mercedes - which is believed to be the second vehicle involved in the collision.

Police want to trace the driver of this SUV - possibly a Vauxhall. Picture: Met Police

Police have also released stills of a black car, similar to a Vauxhall SUV, which is thought to be the third vehicle involved.

The 49-year-old male driver of the first lorry involved in the collision has since been traced and interviewed under caution.

The 52-year-old male driver of the second car involved in the collision was arrested on the evening of Tuesday 12th December on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has subsequently been released under investigation.