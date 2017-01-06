Teen Stabbed Six Times In Brixton Chicken Shop: CCTV

6 January 2017, 07:34

Brixton Chicken Shop attack

This is the moment that a gang of three men stabbed a teenager six times in a chicken shop in Brixton.

Teen Stabbed Six Times In Brixton Chicken Shop: Can You Help Police Catch Suspects?

00:24

The thugs subjected the 18-year-old to a terrifying ordeal as he waited at Dallas Chicken on Brixton Road on Monday 2nd January at 5.30pm.

Armed with a knife and belt each, the men stabbed him five times before he slumped to the floor. Whilst on the floor, one of the men stabbed him once last time before kicking him in the head.

Witnesses said there were a further three suspects on bicycles outside the shop at the time of the assault. All of the suspects left together as a group as they went north along Brixton Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital and had an operation on his abdomen. He has been discharged, but will require a further operation on his arm.

Four of the suspects are described as:
Suspect 1 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s, of medium build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, blue jeans, a white belt, a black face covering and black shoes with white laces.

Suspect 2 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen carrying two knives.

Suspect 3 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen to carry a knife.

Suspect 4 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes.

Detective Constable Remy Smith, from Lambeth CID, said: "This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal. We are keen to identify the men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police via 101 or on Twitter via @Metcc or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. Police are continuing with their enquiries.

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

London Pollution

London Breaches Annual Air Pollution Limit For 2017 Already

1 hour ago

Jamie Oliver slims down with six restaurants shut amid Brexit pain

5 hours ago

British Airways says looming cabin crew strike will not cause disruption

6 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Nick Ferrari Hands Up

This Southern Rail Conductor Will Change Your Mind About The Strikes

23 days ago

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

1 month ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson

Cheap Views of London Sky Garden

10 Great Views Of London That Are Cheaper Than The Shard