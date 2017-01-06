Teen Stabbed Six Times In Brixton Chicken Shop: CCTV

This is the moment that a gang of three men stabbed a teenager six times in a chicken shop in Brixton.

Teen Stabbed Six Times In Brixton Chicken Shop: Can You Help Police Catch Suspects? 00:24

The thugs subjected the 18-year-old to a terrifying ordeal as he waited at Dallas Chicken on Brixton Road on Monday 2nd January at 5.30pm.

Armed with a knife and belt each, the men stabbed him five times before he slumped to the floor. Whilst on the floor, one of the men stabbed him once last time before kicking him in the head.

Witnesses said there were a further three suspects on bicycles outside the shop at the time of the assault. All of the suspects left together as a group as they went north along Brixton Road.

The victim was rushed to hospital and had an operation on his abdomen. He has been discharged, but will require a further operation on his arm.



Four of the suspects are described as:

Suspect 1 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s, of medium build. He was wearing a black puffa-style jacket, blue jeans, a white belt, a black face covering and black shoes with white laces.

Suspect 2 is described as a black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen carrying two knives.

Suspect 3 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes. He was seen to carry a knife.

Suspect 4 is described as a slim black man, aged in his early 20s. He was wearing a black jacket, dark trousers, black gloves, a black face covering and black shoes.

Detective Constable Remy Smith, from Lambeth CID, said: "This is a shocking and brutal assault that has left the victim very distressed from his ordeal. We are keen to identify the men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us."

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police via 101 or on Twitter via @Metcc or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a knife. Police are continuing with their enquiries.