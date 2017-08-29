Waterloo Station Renovations Overrun, Causing Chaos For Commuters

29 August 2017, 07:18

Major engineering works at Britain's busiest railway station have overrun, despite a promise the project would be finished on time.

The work to rebuild platforms at London Waterloo began three weeks ago.

But as rush hour started this morning after the bank holiday, platforms 1-14 were still closed. They eventually re-opened at around 8am, but delays are still expected to continue until midday.

The Waterloo renovations
The Waterloo renovations. Picture: PA

LBC's Rachael Venables reports: "With just a quarter of trains running to and from Waterloo, August's £800million revamp has officially overrun.

"Even last night, bosses thought the station would open this morning. But then they tested the new signally equipment, which isn't working properly."

London Waterloo platforms closed after renovations overrun
London Waterloo platforms closed after renovations overrun. Picture: LBC

One passenger told LBC: "I checked online last night to see if the trains would be running and it said they would be. So it's very frustrating. I could have had an extra hour in bed instead."

Latest on LBC

Jeremy Corbyn, EU flag, James O'Brien

Remorseful Leave Voter Says She’ll Back Labour In A Bid To Stop Brexit
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land
Shelagh had little time for Tom's claim people "should stick to their own group"

Remarkable Moment Shelagh Receives Call From A White Nationalist
Al Gore, speaking to James O'Brien on LBC

Al Gore Slams BBC For "Engaging In Climate Change Denial"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Dancing policeman sends the internet wild.

This Dancing Police Officer Definitely Won Notting Hill Carnival

2 hours ago

Lola, a 10-year-old local from North Kensington, at Carnival

This 10-Year-Old Inspirational Message About Grenfell Was The Perfect Carnival Moment

6 hours ago

West London

Puppies

Man Who Illegally Imported Puppies From Romania Banned From Keeping Animals

3 days ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

A driverless lorry, which will soon be seen on our roads

Driverless Lorries: This Is How They Will Work

4 days ago

Two separate terror attacks hit Spain in less than 24 hours.

What To Do If There’s A Terror Attack While You’re On Holiday

10 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson