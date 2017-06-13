Woman Dragged Down The Road By Moped Thieves: CCTV

13 June 2017, 07:37

This is the horrifying moment a woman was dragged down the road by a moped driver who was trying to steal her handbag.

Woman Dragged Along Road As Moped Rider Steals Her Bag

Woman Dragged Along Road As Moped Rider Steals Her Bag

00:00:23

The woman was walking along Hassocks Road in Streatham on 15th May when the moped riders drove past her.

They turned around and attempted to grab her bag, but the woman refused to let go.

Woman dragged by moped thieves
Woman dragged by moped thieves

She was then dragged 30m along the road, the Met Police revealed.

Officers said the woman managed to keep hold of her purse but suffered cuts and bruises following the incident.

Crime involving mopeds has soared in London in recent years, with the Met releasing footage like the video below warning people in London to avoid texting while walking.

Astonishing CCTV Of Moped Burglary Released By Police

Astonishing CCTV Of Moped Burglary Released By Police

00:01:05

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien Finds A Good Use For That 350m

James Has Found A Use For That £350 Million

Nigel Farage - Jeremy Corbyn

Nigel Farage’s Theory On Why Former Ukip Voters Flocked To Labour
James O'Brien angry

James O'Brien's Epic Analysis On How Britain Ended Up In Turmoil
James O'Brien Jeremy Corbyn

James O'Brien Nails Why Voters Fled Theresa May For Jeremy Corbyn

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Where are Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted in world's worst airport rankings?

3 hours ago

Crimes around royal palaces triple since 2011

5 hours ago

Dog rescue

Watch: RNLI Rescues Man Who Jumped Into The Thames To Save A Dog

16 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The Queen's Speech: What Is It And Why Is It Important?

17 hours ago

Theresa May Hung Parliament

What Is A Hung Parliament? What Happens When No One Party Wins A General Election

4 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson