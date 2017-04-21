London Marathon 2017: The Travel Info You Need To Know

21 April 2017, 14:46

London Marathon: What Are Your Travel Plans?

Here's all you need to know about getting around London this Sunday as thousands take to the capital for the London Marathon.

More than 50,000 runners will be pounding the pavements of the capital this Sunday (23) for the 2017 London Marathon, with the main race starting at 10am.

The tens of thousands of runners and spectators have prompted some notable travel changes.

London Marathon Travel Map

Transport For London's Travel Map for the London Marathon

The Main Information

- Roads will be closed across south east and central London between 6am and 7pm (a full list can be found here)

- Central London and Greenwich buses will terminate early or be diverted from 06:30 to 19:3

- DLR will run a changed service until 5pm

- Mainland trains and the Tube will be the best way to get around, but the Jubilee, Circle and District lines will be busier than usual

 

Trains

- The closest stations to the start line are Blackheath, Greenwich, and Maze Hill

- There will be no trains from London Bridge to Greenwich or Maze Hill

- Detail about how individual franchises are affected can be found here

Run The London Marathon 2018 For LBC's Charity

Tube and DLR

- The service between Tower Gateway and Lewisham will start earlier at 5.30am with all other services starting at 7am

- Services from Beckton and Woolwich Arsenal will terminate at Poplar. To get to Bank or Tower Gateway, take to a train from Poplar to Canary Wharf, and change

- If you're travelling between Woolwich Arsenal and Stratford International, change at Canning Town

- A normal Sunday service will resume from 5pm 

Buses

- Between 6.30am and 7.30pm buses near the Marathon route will either be diverted or terminate early 

- Routes affected include: 1, 3, 11, 12, 15, 24, 25, 29, 42, 47, 51, 53, 54, 78, 87, 88, 89, 91, 96, 99, 100, 108, 115, 122, 129, 132, 135, 148, 159, 161, 177, 178, 180, 188, 199, 202, 211, 225, 244, 277, 286, 291, 341, 343, 344, 380, 381, 386, 422, 453, 469, 472, 486, C10, D3, D6, D7, D8, P12, RV1

- Follow @TFLBusAlerts on Twitter for more information 

 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage angry

A Furious Nigel Farage Tells Caller “Don’t Put Words In My Mouth!”

Nick Ferrari LBC Stun

This Lib Dem Wants Another Referendum, Nick Wants Her To Accept Brexit
Nadhim James

James Takes On Tory MP Who Says "The Country Is Coming Together"

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

Ealing Sex Attack

Police Bodycam Captures Moment Sex Attacker Tries To Flee

8 hours ago

West London

Parents facing jail after staging baby's death on bus

23 hours ago

Theresa May restates pledge to cut net migration to tens of thousands

1 day ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Robot

Robots To Steal 15m Jobs... And It's Not The Ones You Think

2 months ago

Iain Dale Brexit Twitter

Iain Dale: What Happens Next With Brexit

2 months ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson