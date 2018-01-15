CCTV Released After Elderly Woman Is Conned Out Of £24k

CCTV has been released of one of two men wanted after an elderly woman was conned out of her savings.

The 71-year-old victim handed over £24,000 after one of the suspects contacted her and pretended to be a police officer.

He deceived the pensioner, from Camberwell, into believing he needed her help with a sting operation.

She was convinced into going to a bureau de change in the West End to buy some euros and arranged a place to hand them over.

The victim gave nearly £5,000 in euros to a male suspect in Buckingham Palace Road, SW1 at around 5pm on December 6th.

She was then contacted again the same day and went to Oxendon Street, SW1, where at 8:29pm, she handed over thousands more in euros.

Picture: Met Police

The following day the victim was contacted a third time and was told her help was needed once more.

Between 11am and 12pm, on Cadogan Gardens, Sloane Square, SW3, she handed over £7000 in euros to a second suspect.

In total, the victim is out of pocket by over £24,000.

Police have now released the above CCTV in a bid to find one of the suspects involved in the fraud.

DC Michael Esangbedo of Southwark CID, said: "This was a cruel and heartless deception practised on a vulnerable, elderly woman.

“These men have clearly targeted the victim and I have no doubt that unless they are arrested they will continue to prey on the elderly and vulnerable.

“These men need to be caught and I would ask anyone with information to contact police or Crimestoppers immediately."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC - please quote 3036717/17

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.