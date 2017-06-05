This Sign Shows Londoners' Defiant Message To Terrorists

5 June 2017, 15:19

The Sign Of Londoners' Defiance To Terrorists

01:02

This is the sign that says everything that Londoners want to say to the terrorists: "London says leave it out mate".

This poster appeared between London Bridge and and Borough Market, the scenes of the terror attack on Saturday night.

And the simple message has had an extremely powerful effect among people who have seen it.

So many people have stopped by it to take a picture.

LBC spoke to them to see why that message meant so much to them.

