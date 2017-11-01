Black Cab “Collides With Pedestrians” In Covent Garden

A number of people have been injured after a taxi mounted a pavement in Covent Garden, police say.

The Met Police says it's not treating the incident, which happened just after 5pm, as terror-related.

Picture: LBC

The driver of the taxi stopped at the scene and has been detained by police, Scotland Yard added.

An eyewitness told LBC the driver looked “incredibly shaken” as he was questioned by officers following the crash.

The City of Westminster Police says two causalities are being treated by paramedics.

A cordon has been put in place around Southampton Street and The Strand remains closed in both directions.

The London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade are also in attendence.

The incident is being treated as a serious road traffic collision.